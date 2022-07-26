Rev. Dr. Solomon Shorter, Sr. dies at age 80

(KALB) - Rev. Dr. Solomon Shorter, Sr. has passed away at the age of 80 on July 25, according to his family.

Rev. Shorter was a well-known and active member of the Cenla community and the Pastor of True Vine Baptist Church in Alexandria for over 38 years. He began serving as pastor of True Vine Baptist Church from May 1982 until he became Pastor Emeritus on October 25, 2020.

His family said that he was a local Civil Rights leader and decorated retired Major in the U. S. Army, having served 21 years of active duty. He received numerous awards, including the Bronze Star, The Defense Meritorious Service Award and The Soldiers Medal for Heroism.

Rev. Shorter also held numerous leadership roles in local, state and national religious conventions and associations.

The family requests prayers and patience as service arrangements are finalized.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.