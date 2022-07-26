Senior Showcase: Northwood’s Layssard feels he needs a championship to solidify his legacy

NORTHWOOD, La. (KALB) - Northwood Lena Gator’s guard Omarion Layssard is one of the most explosive players in Central Louisiana on the basketball court. He can get to the basketball at ease with his ability to get by people with his speed. Last year, he had one of his best seasons, averaging 22 points five assists and six rebounds.

Layssard emerged as the star on the court in his junior year. But, he said he always had the ability to control the offense since his freshman year

“I was the guy even in my freshman year,” said Layssard. “I can still go get a bucket at any time, and the coach trusted me to do that. Fast forward to my senior year, I have gotten even better at my craft and now the coaches trust me even more.”

Layssard’s game was centered around scoring, but last year he averaged the most assists ever in his high school career. He said that using his teammates is something he wants to do more heading into his senior year.

“I want to average more assists,” said Layssard. “Get better looks for my teammates, I also want to go undefeated, that will be really big. And, I want to win the district.”

The Gators will be heading into this year with new Head Coach Samuel Tinzley. Layssard has all the confidence in the first-year head coach to get them their first championship.

“We will definitely have to adapt to his style,” said Layssard. “I feel like we will be good a good basketball team this year because he is a good coach. I think we can go far with him.”

College is on Layssard’s mind after his senior year, and there is one school he hopes he can hoop for if the opportunity presents itself.

“I would like to go to the University of Texas,” said Layssard. “I have seen them at the AAU tournament, and they had an interest in me. I didn’t hear from them since, but I would like to go there. I feel like the atmosphere would be cool.”

Everyone’s goal is to finish as champions in their senior year. For Layssard, he just wants to finish on top because he wants to do something that has never been done for the Gators.

“I want to leave as one of the best players to ever come through here,” said Layssard. “My dad and my brother are already legends here, but I want to be the first one to bring home a state championship. I feel like that would separate me from the rest.”

