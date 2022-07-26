Advertisement

Sherry Smith retired from Alexandria-Pineville CVB

Alexandria-Pineville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Sherry Smith has retired after 18 years.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria-Pineville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Sherry Smith has retired after 18 years.

The Alexandria-Pineville CVB looks to draw visitors into the parish for conventions, events and tourism. Smith said much has changed since she started at the CVB in 2004, and that the future is bright for Alexandria, Pineville and the rest of the towns in Rapides Parish.

On July 20, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall proclaimed July 20 as Sherry Smith Day in Alexandria in recognition of her work over the years.

”I can’t even tell you I was so surprised, it means that I can leave this community knowing that I did make a difference to somebody and that was such an honor,” said Smith. “I’ve never been given a day before, and it was a total surprise and I was so completely honored and humbled by that.”

Shirley Ingram will now serve as the interim executive director of the CVB.

Watch Sherry Smith recall her career with the Alexandria-Pineville CVB below:

Alex Orenczuk sits down with Alexandria-Pineville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Sherry Smith after retiring.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens gathered in the parking lot of the Bayview before the fighting started across the street
RPSO investigating after massive disturbance on Jackson Street
Jacob Martin Michot
Accused rapist Jacob Michot doesn’t show in court, bond set at $2M
Business owner speaks out after massive disturbance on Jackson St, calling for more police presence
Mary Brocato was a reporter, weather presenter, and producer for KALB in the 1960s.
First female weather presenter, journalist shares memories of KALB
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits

Latest News

FILE - Louisiana National Guard Airmen and Soldiers compete in the Adjutant General Match at...
La. Guard seeking new name ideas for Camp Beauregard
Pastor James Greer
Interview: Pastor James Greer
Jacob Michot booked in Rapides Parish after being taken into custody in Lafayette
Sherry Smith retired from Alexandria-Pineville CVB - clipped version
Jacob Michot
Jacob Michot booked in Rapides Parish after being taken into custody in Lafayette