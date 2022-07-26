Sherry Smith retired from Alexandria-Pineville CVB

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria-Pineville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Sherry Smith has retired after 18 years.

The Alexandria-Pineville CVB looks to draw visitors into the parish for conventions, events and tourism. Smith said much has changed since she started at the CVB in 2004, and that the future is bright for Alexandria, Pineville and the rest of the towns in Rapides Parish.

On July 20, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall proclaimed July 20 as Sherry Smith Day in Alexandria in recognition of her work over the years.

”I can’t even tell you I was so surprised, it means that I can leave this community knowing that I did make a difference to somebody and that was such an honor,” said Smith. “I’ve never been given a day before, and it was a total surprise and I was so completely honored and humbled by that.”

Shirley Ingram will now serve as the interim executive director of the CVB.

Watch Sherry Smith recall her career with the Alexandria-Pineville CVB below:

Alex Orenczuk sits down with Alexandria-Pineville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Sherry Smith after retiring.

