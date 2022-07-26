Advertisement

Shreveport man recounts reactions to gunfire erupting in Dallas airport

“I knew people were running but didn’t know why”
There also was gunfire at Love Field in April 2021. And in 2016, a police officer shot a man, wounding him, outside Love Field after authorities said he advanced toward the officer with large landscaping rocks in his hands after battering his ex-girlfriend’s car with a traffic cone and rocks as she dropped him off at the airport. (File photo courtesy of Raquel Amparo/CBS 11 News)(KOSA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man was inside Love Field when someone started firing a gun then was taken down by police Monday, July 25 in Dallas.

Clint McCommon, of Fairfield Studios, was traveling to Chicago for a production shoot.

He said he already had gone through the TSA checkpoint and was waiting to board his plane when he suddenly saw a stampede of people running his way.

RELATED: Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

They were running from the gunfire on the other side of the TSA checkpoint gates.

FULL INTERVIEW:

“It was a shock factor at first, didn’t know what was going on,” McCommon explained. “I knew people were running but didn’t know why.

“Ran to us, nowhere else to go ... . I looked down the corridor, just saw people running. Then the announcement that everything was under control.”

He said all of the passengers in the entire terminal had to leave, go back through baggage claim and, once they later reopened TSA, go back through the TSA checkpoint.

“I’m just glad the only person hurt was the person who pulled the gun out.”

McCommon, who was traveling alone, made his flight some four hours after he had been scheduled to board.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

