WANTED: Escaped inmate from Road Crew around Rapides Avenue area

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped from a Road Crew on Tuesday morning around 11:45 a.m. in the Rapides Avenue and Tennessee Avenue area.

Leonardo Roque Martinez, Jr. is described as a Hispanic male, 24 years of age, 5′2″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. Martinez, Jr. was last seen wearing a green, RPSO inmate t-shirt and blue jeans.

RPSO said that the Road Crew was taking a lunch break when Martinez, Jr. jumped a fence and was last seen running toward Tennessee Avenue.

Martinez, Jr., pleaded guilty in May of 2022 to first degree robbery. He was sentenced to five years in prison. Martinez, Jr. is considered dangerous due to his recent conviction.

If anyone has any information on the location of Leonardo Roque Martinez, Jr., they are asked to contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700, Crime Stoppers, 318-443-7867 or local law enforcement.

