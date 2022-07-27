Advertisement

Alexandria City Council to hold public hearing on public safety

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council is calling on residents in the city to attend the next meeting scheduled for August 9 where a public hearing will be held to address crime and public safety.

The council is wanting to hear from concerned residents that are worried about crimes taking place in their district and neighborhoods. Any resident that wants to speak at the meeting will have the chance to. City Council President Catherine Davidson said the council expects to hear ideas for solutions to address the issues that are being presented.

The council also endeavors to have a tentative plan in place following that public hearing in two weeks. That plan will then be placed on the council agenda for a future meeting as a resolution that will be voted on.

Davidson told News Channel 5 that the council plans to combat rising violent crime with a detailed 10-point plan.

The public hearing will be the last agenda item at the Aug. 9 council meeting that will start at 5 p.m. inside Alexandria Convention Hall.

