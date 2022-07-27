Alexandria woman accused of identity theft, exploitation of the infirmed

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria woman has been accused of committing identity theft and the exploitation of the infirmed.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Santanna Nicole Allen, 36, has been charged with identity theft of a value greater than $1,000 on a victim 65 years or older, attempted identity theft of a value between $300-$500 of a victim 65 years or older and the exploitation of persons with infirmities.

On July 19, RPSO said they got word of the identity theft of a resident at a long-term care facility located in Pineville. Following an investigation, Allen was named as a suspect.

On July 25, Allen was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. She was later released on a $7,500 bond.

Reminder: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or administrative action.

