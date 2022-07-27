Central Louisiana awarded $26M in phase one of GUMBO Grant funds

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After Act 477 was signed into law in 2021, creating the Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities” program, local governments around the state doubled down on refining their applications for GUMBO Grant funding.

The first round of funds, which was originally supposed to be announced in April, was awarded July 26, with Gov. John Bel Edwards announcing that 50 parishes around the state were awarded a total of $226 million in broadband infrastructure investments. More than $26 million was awarded to parishes in Central Louisiana.

“I always care for all of my colleagues but Central Louisiana is near and dear to my heart,” said State Rep. Daryl Deshotel (R-District 28) and Act 477′s author. “So we wanted to make sure that we had some of the best applications out there, and obviously, we did.”

One parish awarded a substantial amount of funding was Grant Parish, a majority-rural parish without even a single stop light.

“From my perspective, there’s no better place to live and raise a family, no better place to run a business,” said State Rep. Gabe Firment (R-District 22). “But after I was elected, it became obvious that the lack of high-speed internet in the parish was a tremendous problem.”

Now, with nearly $8 million dollars from the first phase of GUMBO grant funds, and a partnership with Cable South/Swyft Fiber, local officials believe the problem is behind them, and only good things are ahead.

“If you’ve got affordable and reliable high-speed internet, you can work in rural Grant Parish,” said Firment. “You can run an accounting firm or an oil field consulting firm. So, there are so many possibilities, and I really think this has the potential to transform Grant Parish.”

Firment noted the broadband infrastructure investments would build on current projects in south Grant Parish along Highway 167, where land has been cleared for retail business growth. He hopes, however, that the infrastructure established will grow and expand into less-populated areas, like Georgetown and Williana.

Deshotel, who is from Marksville, sees the same potential in Avoyelles Parish, which received one of the largest awards of almost $14 million.

“It’s my commitment that before this thing is over, we’re gonna have fiber access to every house in Avoyelles and Central Louisiana,” said Deshotel.

To Deshotel, closing the digital divide around the state has been obvious for years, as telehealth became more pressing and business and industry went online.

But, it is not only putting wires in the ground and fiber to the home. It is also about learning how to build off of the multi-million dollar investment through educating everyone on utilizing the internet, both grandparents in the home and children in the classroom.

“We really want people to use this. If we’re gonna talk about economic development, if we’re going to talk about keeping our kids in our parish, we have to start educating them and bringing them into this new digital age because it’s where our economy is,” said Deshotel. “And if we’re gonna participate in the economy, we have to be in this digital age and close this digital divide.”

Rapides Parish also received $4.3 million dollars in phase one, which will reach just over 1,000 unserved homes.

Deshotel noted not every address in every parish is included in the mapping for connectivity. He said the process will unfold over time, and this round of awards is only the first step. There is also a possibility for the program to continue to expand, with potentially $1 billion coming into the state to bring affordable, reliable internet to every home.

For a full list of phase one awards and an interactive map of address zones where broadband infrastructure will be developed, CLICK HERE.

