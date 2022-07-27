Chief Weatherford announces retirement from Pineville Police Department

Mayor Dupree,

October 15, 2022, will mark my twelfth anniversary as the Chief of Police for the City of Pineville. That marks the longest tenure of a Police Chief in the modern era for the Pineville Police Department. Prior to my appointment as Pineville's Chief of Police, I spent twenty six years with the Alexandria Police Department. In Alexandria in 1984, I was hired by

Chief Glen Beard and then Mayor, John. K. Snyder and served under Chiefs John Ritchie, Thomas Cicardo, Daren Coutee and Roger Tulley. Retired Assistant Chief Jimmy Hay was a longtime friend and mentor during my time at APD. I served under Alexandria Mayors Ned Randolph and Jacques Roy. As Pineville's Chief I have served alongside Alexandria Chiefs

T.W. Thompson, Loren Lampert, Neil Bates, Jerrod King, Farrell Gaspard, Ronny Howard and now Mayor Jeff Hall. I have worked with and developed partnerships with Sheriffs William Earl Hilton, Chuck Wagner, and now Mark Wood along with Pineville City Marshals Larry Jeane, Sarah Smith and Murphy Rachal. All have been tremendous friends, mentors and partners.

In 2010, Mayor Clarence Fields and you, when you were serving as Chief of Staff, interviewed me along with a large field of candidates. After this process, Mayor Fields appointed me as Chief of Police in Pineville. City attorneys Mark Vilar and Aaron Green have been tremendous friends and trusted advisors. Their counsel has been invaluable. I have had the blessing of serving under Mayor Fields and Council members, Mary Galloway, Kevin Dorn, Christy Fredric, Carol Van Mol, Tom Bouchie and Nathan Martin throughout my tenure. The support of the Mayor and Council has been tremendous and a pleasure to serve with. The unified nature of this Council, Mayor and Administration is uncommon and unprecedented in these politically charged times.

Over the past twelve years, together, we have been able to grow the department in many ways. We have been able to equip our officers in a better and more uniform manner, including weapons and training. Our Officers are equipped with ballistic kits and trained in active shooter response. We have upgraded our radio system and are in the process of transitioning from dash-cameras to body worn cameras. We have developed a Community Police Division that serves as a liaison between the Department and our Community. We began, and continue with a Citizen’s Police Academy. We have partnered with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to expand our Hunter Safety Education program and added Boater Safety classes for our citizens. Through a partnership with the Red River Waterway Commission, we are building a multi-purpose facility for equipment storage, police training and community outreach and training.

Together with Sheriff Mark Wood, Chief Ronny Howard and District Attorney Phillip Terrell, we have formed the R.A.D.E. drug enforcement unit that is showing much promise and success in shutting down the narcotics issues that are plaguing our communities. That unit now includes Sheriff Steven McCain and the Grant Parish sheriff’s Office and every city, town and village in Rapides Parish. This is a testament to our community that its Law Enforcement leaders and officers work well together and have the same goals. The Department recognizes as part of the solution to the drug problems, the importance of education. We continue to support and give personnel to serve as D.A.R.E. Officers.

During my tenure, the Central Chiefs of Police Association was formed, where I was a charter member and eventually elected by my peers as president of the organization and served for three terms. That organization developed some wonderful relationships with my fellow Chiefs; Chief Joey Merrill of Vidalia, Chief Chris Paul of Pollock, Chief Bear Carroll of Forest Hill, Chief James "Speedy" Gonzalez of Woodworth with his Mayor David Butler, Retired Chief Mickey Dove of Natchitoches and Chief Marshall Deen and his Mayor Gail Wilking of Ball.

The Pineville Police Department is an ensemble of some of the most dedicated men and women that serve in any Department in our State. The Department’s hiring practice has been focused on adding the most qualified individuals without consideration of race, ethnicity or gender. We strive to be a reflection of our community. The Department has grown from four female officers in 2010, to twelve currently serving. Just recently we celebrated the first female officer’s promotion to Captain in Pineville’s history when Lieutenant Kim Mixon was promoted to Captain. Those hiring practices were affirmed when the Department of Justice released the City of Pineville from a Federal Consent Decree instituted in the 1970s. Many other Louisiana cities and towns are still bound to this Consent Decree.

While the Pineville Police Department is staffed with the best of the best, we have not kept up with the growth of our City. We have not added any police staff in over 22 years, despite tremendous growth in business and geographical boundaries. Just within the past 4 years, we have added over 15 businesses to our City through annexation that wanted to take advantage of the alcohol ordinances passed by our Citizens. Our boundaries have expanded on Highway 28 as far as the Village Green area and further out the Hwy. 107 corridor. The growth in Kingsville and potential growth along the new Hwy 165 corridor is set to expand rapidly. My challenge to you and the Council, along with our outstanding citizens is to find ways to better pay and retain officers and to provide adequate personnel to continue the phenomenal service we are used to providing. The Police Department operates out of the basement of the Pineville Municipal Building built in 1974. Although the building has served us well, we have outgrown it and its infrastructure is taxed.

Technology alone was not a consideration in the 1970's. We have served longer in our current building than we did in the original building that is now used as a museum, built in 1931 and used until 1974. I realize the national and local economic challenges we all face; but the safety of our community and our officers should be a paramount concern.

After much consideration, prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to retire from the Pineville Police Department effective October 15, 2022. I am honored to have been able to walk in my father’s footsteps serving in Law Enforcement. He has always been my biggest inspiration and that voice of integrity to guide me. I intend on working every day through that date to ensure these projects move along and to ensure a smooth transition in leadership Mayor, we have both had the pleasure of serving a Hall of Fame Mayor, Clarence Fields. Mayor Fields set the bar for how to serve with honor, integrity and without political motivation. With Mayor Fields, we assembled some of the finest individuals that serve our community. Now it’s your turn to build on that progress and put your stamp on our fair City.

I consider each one of our Officers as my family. These men and women stand in the gap protecting us from dangers and sacrifice their family lives and are even willing to sacrifice themselves each and every day. Each Officer and employee will always hold a special place in my heart. My continued prayer is that a hedge of protection be placed around each officer and their families. I pray for continued support and success from your administration, the City Council and our great Pineville citizens.