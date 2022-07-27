Advertisement

Chief Weatherford announces retirement from Pineville Police Department

Chief Donald Weatherford
Chief Donald Weatherford(Pineville Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Donald Weatherford, Chief of Police for the City of Pineville, has announced his retirement, effective October 15, 2022. Weatherford made the announcement on July 27, stating that his retirement date will make 12 years as Pineville’s police chief.

You can read his entire letter to Mayor Rich Dupree in full below:

