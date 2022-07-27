Advertisement

Coach Gipson extended basketball family by adding three-star Hansel Emmanuel

Over the weekend, Northwestern State’s basketball team signed three-star guard Hansel Emmanuel.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Over the weekend, Northwestern State’s basketball team signed three-star guard Hansel Emmanuel.

Emmanuel made his decision over the weekend at the Drew League on his Instagram by posting a picture in a Demons uniform.

Head Coach Corey Gipson said when the news broke the entire basketball was excited to add him to the Northwestern family.

“Whenever we recruit here, we always talk to the team about who we may add to the roster,” said Gipson. “When the announcement was made, Demarcus Sharpe FaceTimed me and the entire team was in the camera holding up the “fork em” hand gesture, the team was excited, I was excited and we were happy to add him to our basketball family.”

