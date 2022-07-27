Investigation from Alexandria traffic stop results in 60 pounds of marijuana and 9 guns seized

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two men from Alexandria have been arrested in an investigation that led to the seizure of 60 pounds of marijuana and nine firearms.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) unit said Devetric Devon Boyd, 27, has been charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, illegal carry of a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the presence of narcotics. Monford Wells Mims, 41, has been charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

RADE said on July 20 Boyd was arrested during a traffic stop on Dallas Street in Alexandria. He was charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of CDS 2 with intent to distribute crack cocaine and flight from an officer. He was released the following day on a $4,100 bond.

Following an investigation into Boyd’s activities, RADE said they got warrants to search two locations in Alexandria. Several drugs and guns were located at both. Boyd was arrested once again and Mims was taken into custody as well, after being determined as a co-conspirator by RADE.

Both suspects were transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Bond on Boyd has been set at $70,000 and at the time of this post, he remains in jail. Bond on Mims was set at $50,000 and he was released earlier on July 27.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

Reminder: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or administrative action.

