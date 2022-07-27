Advertisement

LSU outfielder Gavin Dugas returns for final season in Baton Rouge

LSU left fielder Gavin Dugas (8)
LSU left fielder Gavin Dugas (8)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU outfielder Gavin Dugas took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 27 to announce his return to Baton Rouge for one more season. Dugas posted a video on Twitter with the caption “one last ride!”

Dugas played in 39 games last season with 32 starts and had a .306 batting average in 108 plate appearances with 33 hits, eight doubles, five home runs, and 25 RBI. It was a huge drop-off in production from the 2021 season when he led the Tigers in RBI with 66 and 19 home runs and a .295 batting average.

For his career, Dugas has played in 133 games with 112 starts and a .286 batting average he collected 114 hits, including 23 doubles, three triples, and 27 home runs with 102 RBI.

