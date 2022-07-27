Advertisement

Raising Canes CEO buys additional 50,000 Mega Millions tickets for Friday’s drawing

Raising Canes CEO and founder Todd Graves purchased 50,000 tickets ahead of Tuesday’s drawing,...
Raising Canes CEO and founder Todd Graves purchased 50,000 tickets ahead of Tuesday’s drawing, and now he is doubling down, buying another 50,000 ahead of Friday’s drawing.(Raising Cane's)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The Mega Millions jackpot prize increased to over $1 billion after no winning tickets were issued in Tuesday’s drawing.

Raising Canes CEO and founder Todd Graves purchased 50,000 tickets ahead of Tuesday’s drawing, and now he is doubling down, buying another 50,000 ahead of Friday’s drawing.

If any of the 50,000 tickets wins the jackpot, each of Raising Cane’s crewmembers would win thousands.

“As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our crew who always stand together,” Graves said.

Raising Canes is still reviewing the 50,000 tickets from Tuesday, and have already discovered just under $10,000 in winnings.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonardo Roque Martinez, Jr.
ARRESTED: Escaped inmate from Road Crew around Rapides Avenue area
Jacob Michot
Jacob Michot booked in Rapides Parish after being taken into custody in Lafayette
Business owner speaks out after massive disturbance on Jackson St, calling for more police presence
APD detectives arrest 8 local juveniles for recent crimes
Jacob Martin Michot
Accused rapist Jacob Michot doesn’t show in court, bond set at $2M

Latest News

Donald Weatherford
Chief Weatherford announces retirement from Pineville Police Department
Rep. Mike Johnson with LA FOP State President Darrell Basco
Rep. Mike Johnson recognized as Legislator of the Year
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Leonardo Roque Martinez, Jr.
ARRESTED: Escaped inmate from Road Crew around Rapides Avenue area