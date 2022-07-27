Rep. Mike Johnson recognized as Legislator of the Year

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Fraternal Order of Police:

Every year the Louisiana Fraternal Order of Police recognizes Legislators that have contributed successfully to the advancement of law enforcement in Louisiana. This achievement can be accomplished in many ways through the legislative process.

One of this year’s recipients is District 27 Representative Mike Johnson. Representative Johnson filed legislation in the 2022 regular session to add the President of the Louisiana Fraternal Order of Police as a permanent member to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement.

In previous years the Louisiana FOP held an at-large position and was subjected to removal as happened in 2021.

The leader of the largest and oldest law enforcement organization in Louisiana should have a seat at the table to represent law enforcement officers across Louisiana. Representative Johnson’s legislation accomplished that goal.

For this reason and his support of law enforcement across Louisiana, in Baton Rouge, and in his local community the Louisiana Fraternal Order of Police is proud to recognize him as Legislator of the Year.

