4 arrested in Rapides Parish traffic stop that seized meth, cocaine

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Four people were arrested in a traffic stop on I-49 that resulted in the recovery of meth and cocaine, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RPSO said the following individuals were charged:

Terry Lee Johnson, Jr. , 41, of Lecompte, is accused of following to close, improper lane usage, possession with intent to distribute meth, two counts of possession of cocaine and two counts of illegal possession of a stolen firearm. Lyneece Vonshae’ Warfield , 33, of Lecompte, is accused of possession with intent to distribute CDS II and possession of CDS II 2-28 grams. Aubrey Ray Blue , 39, of Cheneyville, is accused of possession with intent to distribute meth, two counts of possession of cocaine and a parole violation. Juliann Lacey Rashall , 26, of Boyce, is accused of possession with intent to distribute meth, two counts of possession of cocaine and three counts of contempt of court.

On July 27, 2022, RPSO conducted a traffic stop on I-49 northbound. RPSO said all four individuals were in the vehicle. They said their officers became aware of possible narcotics in the vehicle and searched it once permission was given. They said they located 1.2 pounds of suspected meth, suspected crack cocaine weighing approximately 20 grams, eight grams of suspected powder cocaine and a digital scale.

All four were placed under arrest and booked at the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Johnsons, Jr.’s bond has been set at $65,200, and he remains in jail. Warfield’s bond has been set at $20,000, and she remains in jail. Blue’s bond has been set at $40,000, but he is also being held on the parole violation. Rashall’s bond has been set at $31,000, and she remains in jail.

This investigation is still ongoing.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or administrative action.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.