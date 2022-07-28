Alexandria Zoo showcases new exhibits

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - “The Land of the Jaguars” is one of the most exciting exhibits at the Alexandria Zoo, and it recently welcomed a new resident!

“Her name is Philomena, a lot of us at the Zoo call her Philly, she is previously from the Memphis Zoo. She is about eight or nine years old, and she’s a very cool cat,” said Aubrey Wagar, Primary Jaguar Keeper.

As the wild jaguar population declines, Philly coming to Alexandria provides an exciting opportunity to demonstrate species conservation.

“We do have another male, his name is Bebu,” said Wagar. “He is actually from the wild, so our plan is to potentially breed her to him and hopefully continue those genes.”

The Alexandria Zoo focuses on education and conservation. Zoo Director Dr. Max Lakes said bringing Philly to Alexandria helps the Zoo check both of those boxes.

“Getting Philomena here from Memphis helps us meet our conservation mission along with providing a wonderful experience with guests, and we are a very mission-oriented zoo here and being able to do things here to help cats in the wild is amazing,” said Dr. Lakes.

The Alexandria Zoo has also opened a new bird exhibit called the “Aussie Aviary,” giving guests a close-up look at unique species of birds.

“The Aussie Aviary is a new habitat that we have that’s interactive, which is so exciting with us because we are trying to make those empathetic connections between the animals and the guests, and the best way to do that is to get them to interact,” said Dr. Lakes. “You can come to the zoo now and can buy a ticket and get a feed stick. You can come in and they will land on your hand or sometimes on your shoulder, sometimes on your head, but you can really get closer to the birds.”

