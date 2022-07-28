Advertisement

ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby hint at visiting NSU to watch newest commit Hansel Enmanuel

The Northwestern State Demons picked up a big commitment on Friday, July 23 from 3 star recruit Hansel Enmanuel.
The Northwestern State Demons picked up a big commitment on Friday, July 23 from 3 star recruit Hansel Enmanuel.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - It’s no secret that wherever the newest Northwestern State commit Hansel Enmanuel goes, the media follows.

The three-star, one-armed basketball phenom has been all over social media lately with highlight dunks and plays from the Drew League. His story and his play have caught the eyes of many, including Jalen Rose and David Jacoby who co-host the show Jalen & Jacoby on ESPN.

Recently on ESPN, both hosts were talking about Enmanuel’s recent commitment to Northwestern State. Rose said on the show, “We are taking the show there. That’s our guy. We are going to represent.”

