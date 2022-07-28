ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby hint at visiting NSU to watch newest commit Hansel Enmanuel

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - It’s no secret that wherever the newest Northwestern State commit Hansel Enmanuel goes, the media follows.

The three-star, one-armed basketball phenom has been all over social media lately with highlight dunks and plays from the Drew League. His story and his play have caught the eyes of many, including Jalen Rose and David Jacoby who co-host the show Jalen & Jacoby on ESPN.

Recently on ESPN, both hosts were talking about Enmanuel’s recent commitment to Northwestern State. Rose said on the show, “We are taking the show there. That’s our guy. We are going to represent.”

