‘It’s ridiculous’: Winnfield woman cited for indecent exposure goes viral

WINNFIELD, La. (KALB) - Casey LaCaze-Lachney was enjoying Winnfield’s Dugdemona Festival on June 11, when three female Winnfield Police officers approached her and wrote her a citation for indecent exposure, which carries a fine of up to $300.

LaCaze-Lachney said after she was given the citation, the officers told her to go home and that she could return to the festival if she changed her outfit. When LaCaze-Lachney arrived at her home to change, she made a TikTok video explaining the event.

The video went viral, amassing over 8 million views and nearly 50,000 comments.

LaCaze-Lachney recalled the moment she was issued the citation.

“After she writes the ticket and gives it to me I still don’t know what to do, so I look at her and ask ‘what do you want me to do now? Am I being asked to leave?’ She said ‘yes ma’am, we are asking you to leave, but you can come back if you wear something more appropriate,’” said LaCaze-Lachney. “So, I’m fighting back tears at this time because I’m embarrassed. I’ve never been in trouble for something like this, ever. The entire time they are body shaming me, because I’m showing too much skin, but they’re not giving me an actual reason for what’s going on.”

The Winnfield Police Department shared its side of the story in a Facebook post, which outlined the city’s public indecency ordinance. That ordinance was passed in 2011 and states: “It shall be unlawful for any person to wear pants, trousers, shorts, skirts, dresses, or skorts in any public place or places open to the public which either intentionally exposes undergarments or intentionally exposes any portion of the pubic hair, cleft of buttocks, or genitals.”

“The ordinance that they stated had nothing to do with what I was wearing,” said LaCaze-Lachney. “The ordinance was passed in 2011, and it had to do with people sagging their pants. It had nothing to do with the female body in general.”

Since the incident, LaCaze-Lachney has met with Winnfield Chief of Police Johnny Ray Carpenter with legal representation for both sides present. She said the Chief admitted the outfit she was wearing did not violate the city public indecency ordinance and that the citation should not have been given. LaCaze-Lachney had requested body camera footage from the three officers involved but was told none was available.

Moving forward, LaCaze-Lachney said she is confident the citation will be dropped, but she must still appear in court (though no court date has been set). She also said that she wants disciplinary action to be taken against the officers that wrote the citation.

“I’m not against law enforcement, I am against people abusing their power,” said LaCaze-Lachney. “I do not blame the Winnfield Police Department, I blame the individuals who did it. It is not an all cops are bad situation. It is those are the ones that are bad, and if we don’t stop them, the spoiled apple, it will rot the whole bunch.”

KALB made multiple attempts to contact Winnfield PD for comment but was unsuccessful.

