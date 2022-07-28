Pineville man accused of possessing fentanyl

(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville was arrested in a traffic stop that led to the recovery of fentanyl, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RPSO said Jeremy Jarrod Williams, 28, is in total accused of running a stop sign, contempt of court, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute promethazine and a parish probation violation.

On July 25, 2022, officers with RPSO’s Rapides Area Drug Enforcement unit conducted the traffic stop with Williams on MacArthur Drive. He was placed under arrest for an active contempt of court warrant through Rapides Parish. Once permission was granted, William’s vehicle was searched, and RADE said they found fentanyl and a digital scale. His home in Pineville was also searched, and RADE said they found drug paraphernalia, additional illegal narcotics and cash.

Williams was booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center and remains in jail in lieu of a $122,100 bond.

This investigation is still ongoing.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or administrative action.

