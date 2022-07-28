Wrestling For Wreaths event to benefit Wreaths Across America at the Alexandria National Cemetery in Pineville

The following has been provided by United Wrestling Entertainment:

The UWE, United Wrestling Entertainment, has teamed with the Cenla Chapter of Wreaths Across America to present the first big Professional Wrestling event in Alexandria, Louisiana in over three years. This event is scheduled for Saturday, August 27 at the Randolph Riverfront Center in downtown Alexandria, Louisiana. Doors open at 6 p.m. with Bell Time at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available online at www.TicketBud.com and at the door.

Along with the UWE Superstars, the UWE will welcome to the ring NWA, GWF and UWA Superstar Mark von Erich, plus former NWA, GWF and UWA Superstar Dapper Dan, Mid South and WCCW Superstar Black Bart, former WWF and WCW Superstar One Man Gang, Hall of Fame Referee James Beard and more.

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Cenla Chapter of Wreaths Across America to provide Christmas wreaths on the grave markers of America’s Heroes at the Alexandria National Cemetery located in downtown Pineville, Louisiana (one of the original thirteen National Cemeteries in the United States).

