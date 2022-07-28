Advertisement

Wrestling For Wreaths event to benefit Wreaths Across America at the Alexandria National Cemetery in Pineville

UWE
UWE(United Wrestling Entertainment)
By United Wrestling Entertainment
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following has been provided by United Wrestling Entertainment:

The UWE, United Wrestling Entertainment, has teamed with the Cenla Chapter of Wreaths Across America to present the first big Professional Wrestling event in Alexandria, Louisiana in over three years. This event is scheduled for Saturday, August 27 at the Randolph Riverfront Center in downtown Alexandria, Louisiana. Doors open at 6 p.m. with Bell Time at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available online at www.TicketBud.com and at the door.

Along with the UWE Superstars, the UWE will welcome to the ring NWA, GWF and UWA Superstar Mark von Erich, plus former NWA, GWF and UWA Superstar Dapper Dan, Mid South and WCCW Superstar Black Bart, former WWF and WCW Superstar One Man Gang, Hall of Fame Referee James Beard and more.

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Cenla Chapter of Wreaths Across America to provide Christmas wreaths on the grave markers of America’s Heroes at the Alexandria National Cemetery located in downtown Pineville, Louisiana (one of the original thirteen National Cemeteries in the United States).

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 UWE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation from Alexandria traffic stop results in 60 pounds of marijuana and 9 guns seized
Leonardo Roque Martinez, Jr.
ARRESTED: Escaped inmate from Road Crew around Rapides Avenue area
Santanna Nicole Allen
Alexandria woman accused of identity theft, exploitation of the infirmed
Jacob Michot
Jacob Michot booked in Rapides Parish after being taken into custody in Lafayette
Business owner speaks out after massive disturbance on Jackson St, calling for more police presence

Latest News

7/28/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
7/28/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Avoyelles American Junior League team will travel to New Mexico to compete in Southwest Regionals
Alexandria Zoo showcases new exhibits