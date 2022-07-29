4 accused of burglarizing Pineville business

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Four people from Pineville have been accused of burglarizing a business on Highway 28 East back on July 5, 2022.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said the following people were charged:

RPSO said they first named Kirby as a suspect after conducting interviews and looking through surveillance footage from nearby businesses. The other three followed shortly after.

On July 12, Kirby and David Reed were arrested. Jason Paul Reed and William James Folse followed on July 19.

Kirby was released on July 25 on a $20,000 bond. David Reed is being held on an $11,000 bond. Jason Paul Reed is being held on a $6,500 bond. William James Folse is being held on an $8,500 bond.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact RPSO at 318-641-6008.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or administrative action.

