Cenla residents ready to test their luck in Mega Millions drawing

You are more likely to be struck by lightning than to win.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Friday, July 29′s Mega Million jackpot is an estimated $1.2 billion, which is the third largest jackpot in lottery history and the third time the jackpot has cracked a billion.

With the odds at roughly 1 in 302 million, you are more likely to be struck by lightning than to win but some are already planning how they would spend the cash.

“First thing I’d do is buy me a house and take care of my family, and I’d pay my tithes in church, and I’d try to help the homeless people. I’ve been wanting to help the homeless people, tried to get them off the street,” said a customer at Joe’s Corner Store in Alexandria.

“I’d buy an island and open up a boys and girls club to help the children out here,” said another customer at Joe’s Corner Store.

If you do happen to match all six winning numbers and win the jackpot, you can claim your billion in an annuity paid out over 30 years or a lump sum cash payment. Even though the odds are winning are slim, many residents in Cenla remain hopeful about their shot at the jackpot.

“People are very excited about the big lottery,” said one Alexandria resident. “I’m not so excited, but I will purchase a ticket, and it’s a lot of buzz about the lottery going on and people are coming to buy their tickets all day and all night long. So, I guess it’s a good thing people think they can win and some people not thinking they can win, but they still want to give it a go.”

The drawing will take place at 10 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville man accused of possessing fentanyl
Santanna Nicole Allen
Alexandria woman accused of identity theft, exploitation of the infirmed
4 arrested in Rapides Parish traffic stop that seized meth, cocaine
Casey LaCaze-Lachney is pushing for disciplinary action against police officers who issued her...
‘It’s ridiculous’: Winnfield woman cited for indecent exposure goes viral
Investigation from Alexandria traffic stop results in 60 pounds of marijuana and 9 guns seized

Latest News

On July 29, the LaBorde Earles Law Firm spent the day handing out school supplies to students...
LaBorde Earles Law Firm donates school supplies to Cenla students
LaBorde Earles Law Firm donates school supplies to Cenla students
Cenla residents ready to test their luck in Mega Millions drawing
4 accused of burglarizing Pineville business