Cenla residents ready to test their luck in Mega Millions drawing

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Friday, July 29′s Mega Million jackpot is an estimated $1.2 billion, which is the third largest jackpot in lottery history and the third time the jackpot has cracked a billion.

With the odds at roughly 1 in 302 million, you are more likely to be struck by lightning than to win but some are already planning how they would spend the cash.

“First thing I’d do is buy me a house and take care of my family, and I’d pay my tithes in church, and I’d try to help the homeless people. I’ve been wanting to help the homeless people, tried to get them off the street,” said a customer at Joe’s Corner Store in Alexandria.

“I’d buy an island and open up a boys and girls club to help the children out here,” said another customer at Joe’s Corner Store.

If you do happen to match all six winning numbers and win the jackpot, you can claim your billion in an annuity paid out over 30 years or a lump sum cash payment. Even though the odds are winning are slim, many residents in Cenla remain hopeful about their shot at the jackpot.

“People are very excited about the big lottery,” said one Alexandria resident. “I’m not so excited, but I will purchase a ticket, and it’s a lot of buzz about the lottery going on and people are coming to buy their tickets all day and all night long. So, I guess it’s a good thing people think they can win and some people not thinking they can win, but they still want to give it a go.”

The drawing will take place at 10 p.m.

