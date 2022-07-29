Champion has a nice ring to it: Louisiana Lumberjacks win Perfect Game Gulf Coast World Series

The Louisiana Lumberjacks 12U travel baseball team traveled to Destin, Fl last month to compete in the Perfect Game Gulf Coast World Series.
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT
The Lumberjacks took their talents to compete against teams around the country. The players have been competing together for two years, and last year they won a championship in Mississippi, as they played in the Baseball Player Association tournament in Biloxi. This year they were hoping to do the same thing and take home another championship.

The Lumberjacks ended up in the losers’ bracket while competing in the Gulf Coast World Series but fought through adversity, as two of their players played through the tournament with critical injuries.

“We had a kid play,” said Lumberjacks coach Josh Brown. “Brady played through breaking his foot. He played the final day winning three games. He was pitching, hitting base hits and whatnot. We had another kid hurt, and he was also playing through it. We just had a lot of guys fight through injuries.”

The chemistry of the team helped them overcome the challenges and win every elimination game to get to the final championship game as they played against the Oklahoma Hustle.

The Lumberjacks took home the win and a ring for each player, winning 2-1 against the Hustle.

“I didn’t want to let my teammates down, because this was the last time I would play with a bunch of them,” said Lumberjacks pitcher Brady McDaniel. “I wanted to play with them, and words cannot explain how happy we all were when we won.”

The Louisiana Lumberjacks are the 2022 Perfect Game Gulf Coast World Series champions!

