England Airpark moves forward under new leadership

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - July 28, 2022, marked the first regular board meeting for Gen. Glenn Curtis as interim executive director of England Airpark, following the departure of former Executive Director Sandra McQuain last month.

With Gen. Curtis at the helm, a number of England Airpark projects, like a multi-family housing complex, runway extension and renewable energy center, are on track and moving forward.

“My first three weeks here have been drinking from a firehouse, as you can imagine, because my knowledge on internal workings of the airpark is very limited,” said Curtis. “But, the staff has done a great job bringing me up to speed and helping me understand what decisions need to be made and the directions we need to move.”

At the meeting, the England Airpark board approved several leases, one of which was a lease for office and hangar space with Acadian Aviation, the flight school partnering with LSUA for the ACE program, which will allow students to earn a degree in aviation while simultaneously earning a pilot’s license.

The hangar will house Acadian’s expanding fleet and provide a good fit for a temporary space for ACE instruction until the permanent hangar is constructed.

“LSUA and the community college both are very committed to this,” explained Curtis, noting recent meetings he has had with LSUA and CLTCC. “They have students enrolled at LSUA and are moving forward, and we are working to support them in every way that we can, to set up the flight simulators and building up here on the Airpark, so that we can grow that school.”

Despite the fiscal challenges of this year, like losing United Airlines as a flight line and American Airlines’ Charlotte, North Carolina route, Deputy Director of AEX Scott Gammel said air traffic is going very well, and by a consulting firm’s estimation, the strategic position of the airport remains an advantage.

“Not all doom and gloom. It’s just that we’ve got to whistle past the graveyard for a little bit and continue to shore up what we do have,” said Gammel.

The deputy director explained discussions he had with Boyd Group International, an aviation consulting group, on what needs to be done to keep the airport moving in a successful direction in an uncertain time for airports around the U.S.

Part of that work includes getting the Charlotte route back, expanding on opportunities with Delta Airlines, staying on United Airlines’ radar for when or if they decide to reach out again and recruiting other airlines to make AEX a stop on their maps.

