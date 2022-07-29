Former LSU Tiger Jesse Stallings returns home to become head baseball coach at Grant

Jesse Stallings reacts after striking out Baylor's Darryn Sheppard to end an NCAA college...
Jesse Stallings reacts after striking out Baylor's Darryn Sheppard to end an NCAA college baseball game in the ninth inning Saturday, March 7, 2015, in Houston. LSU won.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - Jesse Stallings is returning back home to his alma mater to become the next head baseball coach at Grant High School.

Stallings announced on Facebook that he was retiring from baseball to move on to the next chapter of his life in coaching.

In his post, Stallings said, “Grant has a special place in my heart, and I feel that this is the path that God wants me to take in my life. I want to give back to the place that helped me become who I am.”

During his time at Grant High School, Stallings was named to the Perfect Game All-Southeast Region Team in 2013. He was also 2nd Team All-District in 2011 and 2012 and was named the 2012 Offensive Player of the Year at Grant.

Stallings continued that success down in Baton Rouge early on, being named to the 2015 First-Team Freshman All-American team. That season, he appeared in 31 games, recording 12 saved, which was second-best in the SEC. In his LSU career, he made 56 appearances, posting a 4-2 record with a 3.16 ERA.

He would go on to be selected in the 15th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds.

Stallings takes over for coach Ashley Mercer at Grant, who stepped down earlier this year. The Cougars are coming off a quarterfinals appearance in 2022 for only the second time in school history.

