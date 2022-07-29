Former principal of Phoenix Magnet Elementary pleads ‘not guilty’ to charge of cruelty to juveniles

John Grimes, Jr.
John Grimes, Jr.(RPSO)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - John Grimes, who worked as the principal of Phoenix Magnet Elementary, has pleaded “not guilty” to a charge of “cruelty to juveniles.”

According to a police report, the investigation into Grimes began last September when a relative of a four-year-old pre-k student came forward with a complaint about an unauthorized corporal punishment paddling incident.

The report states that the relative observed two “hand-sized whelps” on the child’s bottom that were “turning black and blue.” Police observed the marks and captured them on body-cam.

RELATED: New information obtained in Phoenix Magnet principal’s arrest involving corporal punishment

This past April, a grand jury indicted Grimes on a count of “cruelty to juveniles.” He turned himself in. In May, the Rapides Parish School Board voted to eliminate corporal punishment, which had been in place since 1976.

Grimes is represented by George Higgins. The case is being represented by Christopher Bowman. A pre-trial is set for October 13.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville man accused of possessing fentanyl
Santanna Nicole Allen
Alexandria woman accused of identity theft, exploitation of the infirmed
4 arrested in Rapides Parish traffic stop that seized meth, cocaine
Investigation from Alexandria traffic stop results in 60 pounds of marijuana and 9 guns seized
Casey LaCaze-Lachney is pushing for disciplinary action against police officers who issued her...
‘It’s ridiculous’: Winnfield woman cited for indecent exposure goes viral

Latest News

Dog Days
SUBMIT PHOTOS: It’s National Mutt Day!
Congratulations to this week's Sweet Celebrations Sweepstakes winner, Karen Setliff!
SWEET CELEBRATIONS WINNER- 07/29/2022
Laxatives sold at major retailers recalled due to bacteria
Laxatives sold at major retailers recalled due to bacteria
7/29/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
7/29/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast