Former Saints offensive lineman believes Saints can be contenders this season

The Saints training camp kicked off a few days ago, and there are a lot of things to be excited about according to Jahri Evans.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - The New Orleans Saints started their training camp earlier in the week.

The Black and Gold have made a few offseason additions, including wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave to pair up with Michael Thomas. On the defensive side, they signed safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Mayes to add to their talented secondary.

Dennis Allen served as the defensive coordinator last season and will now take over as the head coach. He has a lot of talent on this roster, and former Saints offensive lineman Jahri Evans said this team has what it takes to be contenders for the Lombardi trophy.

“I think the Saints are in good hands,” said Evans. “I know not having Coach Sean Payton is going to be different in the beginning, but Dennis Allen is a great coach. They also have Doug Marrone, who was my first head coach back on the staff, along with some great players on the roster. I can see this team winning a lot of games.”

Evans currently is a coaching intern for the Saints.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation from Alexandria traffic stop results in 60 pounds of marijuana and 9 guns seized
Santanna Nicole Allen
Alexandria woman accused of identity theft, exploitation of the infirmed
Leonardo Roque Martinez, Jr.
ARRESTED: Escaped inmate from Road Crew around Rapides Avenue area
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Pineville man accused of possessing fentanyl

Latest News

Former Saints Offensive Lineman believes Saints can be contenders this season
Louisiana Lumberjacks win Perfect Game Gulf Coast World Series in Destin, Fl on June 16.
Champion has a nice ring to it: Louisiana Lumberjacks win Perfect Game Gulf Coast World Series
Avoyelles American Junior League wins state championship in Broussard, La. on July 17.
Avoyelles American Junior League team will travel to New Mexico to compete in Southwest Regionals
The Northwestern State Demons picked up a big commitment on Friday, July 23 from 3 star recruit...
ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby hint at visiting NSU to watch newest commit Hansel Enmanuel