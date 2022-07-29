Former Saints offensive lineman believes Saints can be contenders this season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - The New Orleans Saints started their training camp earlier in the week.

The Black and Gold have made a few offseason additions, including wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave to pair up with Michael Thomas. On the defensive side, they signed safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Mayes to add to their talented secondary.

Dennis Allen served as the defensive coordinator last season and will now take over as the head coach. He has a lot of talent on this roster, and former Saints offensive lineman Jahri Evans said this team has what it takes to be contenders for the Lombardi trophy.

“I think the Saints are in good hands,” said Evans. “I know not having Coach Sean Payton is going to be different in the beginning, but Dennis Allen is a great coach. They also have Doug Marrone, who was my first head coach back on the staff, along with some great players on the roster. I can see this team winning a lot of games.”

Evans currently is a coaching intern for the Saints.

