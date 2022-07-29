La. abortion ban back in effect as court battle continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An appellate court reinstated Louisiana’s ban on abortions on Friday, July 29.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Louisiana’s pro-life trigger laws can be enforced. The First Circuit has ordered Judge Johnson to grant our suspensive appeal. #lagov #lalege — AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) July 29, 2022

The First Circuit Court of Appeal has granted a preliminary injunction to put the ban back in effect after a district judge had blocked the trigger laws from being enforced.

Louisiana's trigger laws essentially banning abortions has been blocked again by a state judge.

The statewide abortion ban does not have exceptions for victims of rape and incest.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry reacts to judge's decision on state's abortion trigger law

Attorney General Jeff Landry and others filed the appeal after a Baton Rouge district judge allowed abortion clinics to continue operating until the lawsuit is resolved.

Sarah Zagorski, the Communication Director for Louisiana Right to Life, said the following about the court’s decision:

“We are thankful that the First Circuit Court of Appeals granted Attorney General’s Supervisory Writ, and our pro-life laws can be enforced. Everyday our laws are blocked, unborn babies in Louisiana die in abortions. We are so thankful for the 84 state legislators who signed on to the amicus brief in support of AG Landry’s continued fight for our pro-life laws. Delaying the enforcement of Louisiana laws for months while a court case ensues would be an insult to the citizens of Louisiana and to the legislators. Louisianans have waited for nearly 50 years to protect our fellow unborn citizens.”

