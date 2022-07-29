La. abortion ban back in effect as court battle continues

FILE - An operating room technician performs an ultrasound on a patient at Hope Medical Group...
FILE - An operating room technician performs an ultrasound on a patient at Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, La., on July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Jackson, File)(Ted Jackson | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An appellate court reinstated Louisiana’s ban on abortions on Friday, July 29.

The First Circuit Court of Appeal has granted a preliminary injunction to put the ban back in effect after a district judge had blocked the trigger laws from being enforced.

Louisiana's trigger laws essentially banning abortions has been blocked again by a state judge.
The statewide abortion ban does not have exceptions for victims of rape and incest.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry reacts to judge's decision on state's abortion trigger law

Attorney General Jeff Landry and others filed the appeal after a Baton Rouge district judge allowed abortion clinics to continue operating until the lawsuit is resolved.

Sarah Zagorski, the Communication Director for Louisiana Right to Life, said the following about the court’s decision:

“We are thankful that the First Circuit Court of Appeals granted Attorney General’s Supervisory Writ, and our pro-life laws can be enforced. Everyday our laws are blocked, unborn babies in Louisiana die in abortions. We are so thankful for the 84 state legislators who signed on to the amicus brief in support of AG Landry’s continued fight for our pro-life laws. Delaying the enforcement of Louisiana laws for months while a court case ensues would be an insult to the citizens of Louisiana and to the legislators. Louisianans have waited for nearly 50 years to protect our fellow unborn citizens.”

RELATED STORIES
AG files appeal after judge allows abortion clinics to continue operating until lawsuit resolved
Louisiana judge allows abortion clinics to operate until lawsuit is resolved
Judge again extends order stopping La. abortion ban
Judge extends restraining order blocking La. abortion ban
Pro-Choice and Pro-Life advocates react to ‘trigger law’ hearing
Abortion ban in Louisiana once again blocked by judge

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville man accused of possessing fentanyl
Santanna Nicole Allen
Alexandria woman accused of identity theft, exploitation of the infirmed
4 arrested in Rapides Parish traffic stop that seized meth, cocaine
Casey LaCaze-Lachney is pushing for disciplinary action against police officers who issued her...
‘It’s ridiculous’: Winnfield woman cited for indecent exposure goes viral
Investigation from Alexandria traffic stop results in 60 pounds of marijuana and 9 guns seized

Latest News

Unrestrained Winnsboro man killed in Catahoula Parish crash
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
John Grimes, Jr.
Former principal of Phoenix Magnet Elementary pleads ‘not guilty’ to charge of cruelty to juveniles
Dog Days
SUBMIT PHOTOS: It’s National Mutt Day!
Congratulations to this week's Sweet Celebrations Sweepstakes winner, Karen Setliff!
SWEET CELEBRATIONS WINNER- 07/29/2022