LaBorde Earles Law Firm donates school supplies to Cenla students

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On July 29, 2022, the LaBorde Earles Law Firm spent the day handing out school supplies to students through its Project Backpack Program.

The first stop was in Alexandria, as the firm delivered hundreds of backpacks stuffed with items like pencils, scissors, crayons, folders and more for students to succeed in the classroom this upcoming school year. There were also deliveries in Marksville and Bunkie.

Digger Earles shared that this is the law firm’s approach to helping Central Louisiana families as they face the challenge of rising costs and inflation.

“We are big on community involvement and giving back to the community that has been so good to us,” said Earles. “Especially now that the cost of everything seems to be rising, gas prices are out of control, food prices are out of control, so any little thing that we can do to give back and relieve that burden on the parents, we are happy to do it.”

This is the first year for Project Backpack. The law firm said it plans on continuing the backpack and supply drive in the future.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.