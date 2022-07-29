Louisiana Red Cross volunteers to aid Kentucky

Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard searched Friday, July 29, 2022, for people...
Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard searched Friday, July 29, 2022, for people missing in record floods that wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America.(WKYT)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least nine Louisiana Red Cross volunteers are heading to eastern Kentucky to support disaster relief efforts following this week’s devastating flash flooding, said Shawn Schulze, chief executive officer of Louisiana Red Cross.

According to Louisiana Red Cross, volunteers are coming from across the state, including Baton Rouge, Bogalusa, Denham Springs, Fort Polk, Jackson, New Orleans and Oakdale. Once in Kentucky, they will help the American Red Cross provide safe shelter, food, relief supplies, emotional support, health support and recovery assistance to families affected by the flooding.

Red Cross reports that more than 250 people sought shelter Thursday night.

“I extend my deepest sympathy to everyone affected by the tragic flooding in Kentucky,” Schulze said. “Louisiana sends its love and support, and our volunteers are prepared to provide care and comfort for as long as needed. I’m beyond proud that so many Louisiana volunteers are willing to raise their hands to help – to set aside their personal lives for weeks to help people in need – and am honored to work with such an inspiring group of people.”

