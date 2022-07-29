NAIA names LSUA Athletics as Gold-Level “Champions of Character” Five-Star Institution for the 2021-2022 season

By Adam Lord
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has posted its annual “Champions of Character” awards naming LSUA Athletics as a Gold-level Five-Star institution.

According to the NAIA, institutions are measured on a demonstrated commitment to Champions of Character and earn points in character training, conduct in completion, academic focus, character recognition, and character promotion.  Institutions earn points based on exceptional student-athlete grade point averages and by having minimal-to-no ejections during competition throughout the course of the academic year.

“I’m extremely proud of our student-athletes and their effort in the classroom, the community, and in their respective sports,” said LSUA Director of Athletics Tyler Unsicker.  “Our coaches continue to stress the importance of not only being great student-athletes but being great people as well, and this recognition validates those efforts.”

Last season, the Generals athletic teams won the RRAC Baseball tournament, the women’s RRAC Tennis tournament and were a semifinalist at the NAIA National Tennis tournament.

While other institutions from the RRAC and the state of Louisiana appeared on other levels of the NAIA Champions of Character lists, LSUA was the only one from its conference to receive the NAIA’s top character honor, the Gold Five-Star Institution award.

See the full list here.

Copyright 2022 LSUA. All rights reserved.

