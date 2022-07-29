(Stacker) - Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person's day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America's commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of parishes with the worst commutes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Parishes are ranked by longest average commute time according to 2020 5-year estimates.

#50. Rapides Parish

- Average Commute Time: 24 minutes

--- 1.8 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.0%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 15.7%

- Worked outside county of residence: 8.9%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.3%), carpooled (8.1%), walked to work (2.8%), public transportation (1.9%), worked from home (2.8%)

#49. Natchitoches Parish

- Average Commute Time: 24.1 minutes

--- 1.7 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.2%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.2%

- Worked outside county of residence: 11.6%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (83.7%), carpooled (11.7%), walked to work (1.6%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (1.8%)

#48. Iberville Parish

- Average Commute Time: 24.5 minutes

--- 1.3 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.3%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 22.8%

- Worked outside county of residence: 43.2%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.3%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (1.7%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (3.6%)

#47. Terrebonne Parish

- Average Commute Time: 24.6 minutes

--- 1.2 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.6%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 23.0%

- Worked outside county of residence: 15.7%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.7%), carpooled (9.5%), walked to work (2.1%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (3.6%)

#46. West Carroll Parish

- Average Commute Time: 24.7 minutes

--- 1.1 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.7%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 5.2%

- Worked outside county of residence: 26.6%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (85.7%), carpooled (10.8%), walked to work (0.6%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (1.9%)

#45. Jefferson Parish

- Average Commute Time: 24.7 minutes

--- 1.1 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.3%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 13.7%

- Worked outside county of residence: 36.1%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.4%), carpooled (12.2%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (3.9%)

#44. Iberia Parish

- Average Commute Time: 25.3 minutes

--- 0.5 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.2%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 18.7%

- Worked outside county of residence: 33.3%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.7%), carpooled (9.3%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.3%)

#43. Morehouse Parish

- Average Commute Time: 25.3 minutes

--- 0.5 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.3%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 15.7%

- Worked outside county of residence: 32.1%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (89.6%), carpooled (6.6%), walked to work (1.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (0.8%)

#42. De Soto Parish

- Average Commute Time: 25.6 minutes

--- 0.2 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.0%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 20.5%

- Worked outside county of residence: 44.1%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.7%), carpooled (11.3%), walked to work (1.7%), public transportation (1.4%), worked from home (1.9%)

#41. Richland Parish

- Average Commute Time: 25.7 minutes

--- 0.1 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.4%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 13.3%

- Worked outside county of residence: 39.2%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (83.9%), carpooled (10.0%), walked to work (1.6%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (1.9%)

#40. St. James Parish

- Average Commute Time: 25.7 minutes

--- 0.1 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.7%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 35.4%

- Worked outside county of residence: 52.0%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.6%), carpooled (9.2%), walked to work (1.6%), public transportation (1.3%), worked from home (2.9%)

#39. Franklin Parish

- Average Commute Time: 26 minutes

--- 0.2 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.0%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.0%

- Worked outside county of residence: 34.3%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (85.9%), carpooled (6.6%), walked to work (2.0%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (2.2%)

#38. Concordia Parish

- Average Commute Time: 26.2 minutes

--- 0.4 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.1%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.5%

- Worked outside county of residence: 7.8%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (89.2%), carpooled (4.7%), walked to work (1.9%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (1.8%)

#37. Jackson Parish

- Average Commute Time: 26.4 minutes

--- 0.6 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.3%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.9%

- Worked outside county of residence: 38.3%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (85.5%), carpooled (9.1%), walked to work (1.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.8%)

#36. St. Martin Parish

- Average Commute Time: 27.2 minutes

--- 1.4 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.2%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 21.8%

- Worked outside county of residence: 55.5%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.8%), carpooled (9.5%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.3%)

#35. St. Landry Parish

- Average Commute Time: 27.4 minutes

--- 1.6 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.3%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.7%

- Worked outside county of residence: 37.8%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (85.8%), carpooled (7.0%), walked to work (1.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.7%)

#34. Caldwell Parish

- Average Commute Time: 27.9 minutes

--- 2.1 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.3%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.0%

- Worked outside county of residence: 37.2%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (90.0%), carpooled (4.2%), walked to work (0.2%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (2.6%)

#33. St. John the Baptist Parish

- Average Commute Time: 27.9 minutes

--- 2.1 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.1%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 25.6%

- Worked outside county of residence: 57.4%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (86.8%), carpooled (8.2%), walked to work (0.0%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.9%)

#32. Claiborne Parish

- Average Commute Time: 27.9 minutes

--- 2.1 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.7%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 13.2%

- Worked outside county of residence: 30.8%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (86.8%), carpooled (8.2%), walked to work (1.7%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (2.9%)

#31. West Feliciana Parish

- Average Commute Time: 28 minutes

--- 2.2 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.9%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 26.8%

- Worked outside county of residence: 46.2%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (86.8%), carpooled (7.6%), walked to work (1.6%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (3.4%)

#30. Webster Parish

- Average Commute Time: 28.2 minutes

--- 2.4 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.5%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.2%

- Worked outside county of residence: 28.8%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (88.7%), carpooled (3.7%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.0%)

#29. Allen Parish

- Average Commute Time: 28.6 minutes

--- 2.8 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 17.4%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 30.4%

- Worked outside county of residence: 36.6%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (85.6%), carpooled (11.5%), walked to work (0.1%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (1.2%)

#28. St. Charles Parish

- Average Commute Time: 28.7 minutes

--- 2.9 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.9%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 23.4%

- Worked outside county of residence: 55.5%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (86.3%), carpooled (7.0%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.7%)

#27. Plaquemines Parish

- Average Commute Time: 28.7 minutes

--- 2.9 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 13.6%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 21.2%

- Worked outside county of residence: 31.9%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (11.5%), walked to work (1.6%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (1.8%)

#26. Acadia Parish

- Average Commute Time: 28.9 minutes

--- 3.1 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.6%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 23.6%

- Worked outside county of residence: 52.0%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (87.3%), carpooled (8.5%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (1.9%)

#25. Lafourche Parish

- Average Commute Time: 29 minutes

--- 3.2 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 12.3%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 25.7%

- Worked outside county of residence: 39.1%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.0%), carpooled (10.8%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (3.3%)

#24. Cameron Parish

- Average Commute Time: 29.1 minutes

--- 3.3 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.2%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 31.4%

- Worked outside county of residence: 49.2%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (89.5%), carpooled (3.2%), walked to work (2.3%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.5%)

#23. Vermilion Parish

- Average Commute Time: 29.1 minutes

--- 3.3 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.5%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 18.6%

- Worked outside county of residence: 47.7%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (79.3%), carpooled (9.7%), walked to work (5.4%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.1%)

#22. St. Bernard Parish

- Average Commute Time: 29.2 minutes

--- 3.4 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.7%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 21.0%

- Worked outside county of residence: 56.0%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (84.1%), carpooled (8.5%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (1.0%), worked from home (3.3%)

#21. Evangeline Parish

- Average Commute Time: 29.2 minutes

--- 3.4 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 11.4%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 21.8%

- Worked outside county of residence: 38.2%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.7%), carpooled (7.6%), walked to work (3.3%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (1.7%)

#20. Beauregard Parish

- Average Commute Time: 29.2 minutes

--- 3.4 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 13.6%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 26.4%

- Worked outside county of residence: 42.1%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.4%), carpooled (12.8%), walked to work (1.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.4%)

#19. Pointe Coupee Parish

- Average Commute Time: 29.7 minutes

--- 3.9 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 14.2%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 30.6%

- Worked outside county of residence: 53.0%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (85.1%), carpooled (5.5%), walked to work (3.0%), public transportation (1.0%), worked from home (1.3%)

#18. Jefferson Davis Parish

- Average Commute Time: 29.9 minutes

--- 4.1 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 11.2%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 19.6%

- Worked outside county of residence: 44.6%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (10.1%), walked to work (1.6%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (1.4%)

#17. St. Tammany Parish

- Average Commute Time: 30.9 minutes

--- 5.1 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 14.7%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 15.9%

- Worked outside county of residence: 28.3%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.3%), carpooled (7.5%), walked to work (0.5%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (7.9%)

#16. Red River Parish

- Average Commute Time: 31.2 minutes

--- 5.4 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 15.2%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 24.7%

- Worked outside county of residence: 32.7%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (88.7%), carpooled (6.8%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (1.5%)

#15. Tangipahoa Parish

- Average Commute Time: 31.3 minutes

--- 5.5 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 17.9%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 22.5%

- Worked outside county of residence: 35.7%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.2%), carpooled (12.7%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.4%)

#14. Ascension Parish

- Average Commute Time: 31.4 minutes

--- 5.6 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 14.4%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 27.5%

- Worked outside county of residence: 51.0%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (84.5%), carpooled (8.4%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5.2%)

#13. Bienville Parish

- Average Commute Time: 31.4 minutes

--- 5.6 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 14.6%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 25.1%

- Worked outside county of residence: 51.1%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (83.9%), carpooled (10.5%), walked to work (1.9%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.4%)

#12. Catahoula Parish

- Average Commute Time: 31.6 minutes

--- 5.8 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 13.0%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 22.3%

- Worked outside county of residence: 40.8%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (89.2%), carpooled (5.7%), walked to work (2.0%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (0.6%)

#11. East Feliciana Parish

- Average Commute Time: 31.6 minutes

--- 5.8 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 13.4%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 30.7%

- Worked outside county of residence: 62.1%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (88.7%), carpooled (7.4%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.7%)

#10. Union Parish

- Average Commute Time: 31.7 minutes

--- 5.9 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.2%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.4%

- Worked outside county of residence: 46.5%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.4%), carpooled (11.4%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (3.1%)

#9. Assumption Parish

- Average Commute Time: 31.9 minutes

--- 6.1 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 15.6%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 38.4%

- Worked outside county of residence: 58.6%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (85.2%), carpooled (7.2%), walked to work (1.6%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (3.4%)

#8. Washington Parish

- Average Commute Time: 32.4 minutes

--- 6.6 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 16.0%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 25.9%

- Worked outside county of residence: 28.3%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (79.4%), carpooled (13.1%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.8%)

#7. Avoyelles Parish

- Average Commute Time: 33.2 minutes

--- 7.4 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 15.6%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 27.2%

- Worked outside county of residence: 34.4%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (84.1%), carpooled (8.2%), walked to work (1.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.7%)

#6. Winn Parish

- Average Commute Time: 33.8 minutes

--- 8.0 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 14.3%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 29.2%

- Worked outside county of residence: 31.5%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (85.0%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (2.4%)

#5. Livingston Parish

- Average Commute Time: 34.4 minutes

--- 8.6 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 15.6%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 30.7%

- Worked outside county of residence: 61.9%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (87.4%), carpooled (7.5%), walked to work (0.5%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.0%)

#4. Sabine Parish

- Average Commute Time: 36.8 minutes

--- 11.0 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 18.9%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 25.0%

- Worked outside county of residence: 18.2%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (78.8%), carpooled (12.2%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.0%)

#3. St. Helena Parish

- Average Commute Time: 36.9 minutes

--- 11.1 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 25.1%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 29.6%

- Worked outside county of residence: 59.3%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (78.7%), carpooled (7.7%), walked to work (2.5%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (9.1%)

#2. Grant Parish

- Average Commute Time: 38.8 minutes

--- 13.0 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 13.2%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 23.4%

- Worked outside county of residence: 69.0%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (83.1%), carpooled (11.5%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (0.8%)

#1. LaSalle Parish

- Average Commute Time: 39.4 minutes

--- 13.6 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 15.9%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 22.5%

- Worked outside county of residence: 24.6%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (76.2%), carpooled (16.0%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (1.2%)