Prominent Alexandria preservationist Joe Sterkx passes away

Mrs. Joe Betty Sterkx - 1936-2022
Mrs. Joe Betty Sterkx - 1936-2022(Wynn Lawrence / L.C. Nøttaasen / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Joe Betty Sterkx, a prominent Alexandria preservationist and real estate professional, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, following a short illness.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard Sterkx, children Mamie Gasperecz and Charles Sterkx, both of New Orleans, and three grandchildren.

Arrangements are being finalized at this time.

