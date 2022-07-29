US reaches deal with Moderna for omicron COVID-19 vaccine

The Biden administration said Friday it has reached an agreement with Moderna to buy 66 million...
The Biden administration said Friday it has reached an agreement with Moderna to buy 66 million doses of the company’s next generation of COVID-19 vaccine that targets the highly transmissible omicron variant, enough supply this winter for all who want the upgraded booster.(Calah Thompson / USMC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Friday it has reached an agreement with Moderna to buy 66 million doses of the company’s next generation of COVID-19 vaccine that targets the highly transmissible omicron variant, enough supply this winter for all who want the upgraded booster.

The order of the bivalent shot follows the announcement last month that the federal government had secured 105 million doses of a similar vaccine from rival drugmaker Pfizer. Both orders are scheduled for delivery in the fall and winter, assuming regulators sign off on their effectiveness.

The omicron strain has been dominant in the U.S. since December, with the BA.5 subvariant now causing a massive wave of infections across the country, even infecting President Joe Biden.

COVID-19 cases are rising nationwide, fueled by the BA.5 subvariant. (CNN, WFSB, NATIONWIDE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION)

“We must stay vigilant in our fight against COVID-19 and continue to expand Americans’ access to the best vaccines and treatments,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “As we look to the fall and winter, we’re doing just that — ensuring Americans have the tools they need to stay safe and help keep our nation moving forward.”

The U.S. orders with Pfizer and Moderna include options to purchase 300 million doses each, but reaching that total will require more funding from Congress, the Biden administration said.

About 261 million Americans have received at least one COVID-19 shot, but only 108 million have received a booster.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville man accused of possessing fentanyl
Santanna Nicole Allen
Alexandria woman accused of identity theft, exploitation of the infirmed
4 arrested in Rapides Parish traffic stop that seized meth, cocaine
Investigation from Alexandria traffic stop results in 60 pounds of marijuana and 9 guns seized
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say

Latest News

Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
15 dead in Appalachian flooding, toll expected to rise
FILE PHOTO - To the north, in Kharkiv region, the town of Chuhuiv was shelled again by Russian...
Russia, Ukraine trade blame for shelling of POW prison
The House passed a bill to invest $52 billion in domestic semiconductor production.
Passage of chips bill is win for Biden
More rain is in the forecast as eastern Kentucky deals with devastating floods.
Deadly flooding inundates Kentucky