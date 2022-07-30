Alexandria hosts the opening ceremony for the Dixie World Series

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For years the Dixie League World Series has been hosted here in Alexandria. Getting teams from South Carolina, Alabama, Virginia and other southern states. Players like Analise Holmes and Sophie Hegan enjoy creating memories with teammates and kids from around the country.

“I enjoy dancing with the team and talking to the other girls,” said Holmes. “It’s a fun weekend playing with the team.”

“You don’t meet new people every day,” said Hegan. “By the end of the weekend, I could build a good connection with them.”

Dixie ball is a little bit different from travel ball if you ask some people. Some will say it presents different opportunities, like getting to play at the college level. Scott Budlove, Head Coach for Spring Hill Florida, feels if you are talented enough, you will get the looks you deserve.

“It is really strange because we have an issue with the travel ball teams picking off our major talent,” said Budlove. “The girls for some reason think that what they need to do is play travel ball to get to college, which isn’t true. If you’re that good, colleges are going to find you.”

Hannah Smith, Assistant Coach for the Brookneal Bails, played travel ball back in her day and says she still enjoys it, even being in the dugout.

“It is completely different, but it’s more exciting on the coaching side of things,” said Smith. “I think I get way more nervous coaching than I ever did playing, and I tell them that all the time. I had more fun coaching these last two years than I ever did when I played.”

The plan is to keep this going and expand. First-year President Brian Thompson said he looks forward to building and making this weekend as fun as possible.

“Skip Fox was our prior president, and he has done a fantastic job,” said Thompson. “What we want to do is continue that work. We are expanding next year, adding seven divisions. It’s an exciting time, and we are looking to bid some more in the future.”

