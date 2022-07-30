Community basketball tournament hosted at Charles Hayward Center

King of the Court
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, July 30, a community leader hosted a basketball tournament at the Charles Harward Center in Alexandria

The King of the Court Tournament was hosted by motivational speaker Dwayne ‘The Difference Maker Dupar. Six teams competed in the double-elimination tournament, all fighting for a trophy and bragging rights.

Dupar, who is involved with the Stop the Violence Alexandria organization said positive events like this one are a way for the community to get together, and have fun in a way that benefits everybody.

Dupar said partnering with Stop the Violence President Fred Burgess, means there are many similar events to come in the future.

“ We going to make great things happen for the community because we both have our hearts in the right place,” said Dupar. “So, whenever you put two people with the same goal under one umbrella youre only going to get positive results.”

Stop the violence is hosting another basketball tournament on Monday, August 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information CLICK HERE.

King of the Court
