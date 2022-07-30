Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval dies; 3 left from group

Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in...
Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in World War II using a code based on their native language, has died.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in World War II using a code based on their native language, has died.

Sandoval died late Friday at a hospital in Shiprock, New Mexico, his wife, Malula told The Associated Press on Saturday. He was 98.

Hundreds of Navajos were recruited from the vast Navajo Nation to serve as Code Talkers with the U.S. Marine Corps. Only three are still alive today: Peter MacDonald, John Kinsel Sr. and Thomas H. Begay.

The code, based on the then-unwritten Navajo language, confounded Japanese military cryptologists. The Code Talkers are celebrated annually on Aug. 14, the day the Japanese surrendered.

Malula Sandoval said her husband had been looking forward to participating in the celebration this year and seeing a museum built in honor of the Code Talkers.

“Sam always said, ‘I wanted my Navajo youngsters to learn, they need to know what we did and how this code was used and how it contributed to the world,’” she said Saturday. “That the Navajo language was powerful and always to continue carrying our legacy.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 accused of burglarizing Pineville business
Pineville man accused of possessing fentanyl
Casey LaCaze-Lachney is pushing for disciplinary action against police officers who issued her...
‘It’s ridiculous’: Winnfield woman cited for indecent exposure goes viral
4 arrested in Rapides Parish traffic stop that seized meth, cocaine
Plaucheville man accused of computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile

Latest News

A Georgia family is sharing their story to help others after losing their baby to a rare disease.
16-month-old child dies from rare disease; family sharing story to help others
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in ‘rebound’ case, returns to isolation
Crews have begun to gain containment on the Oak Fire that has forced more than 6,000 people to...
Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot