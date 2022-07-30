Plaucheville man accused of computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Plaucheville man, and former corrections employee, has been accused of communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images on social media.

Louisiana State Police said Tracey Naquin, 20, has been accused of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

LSP’s Special Victim’s Unit conducted an operation on July 29, 2022, which led to Naquin being named as a suspect. He was arrested and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail.

At the time of his arrest, Naquin was employed with the Louisiana Department of Corrections at Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport. LSP said he was employed in April 2021 and resigned from his position as corrections master sergeant following his arrest. LSP said he was off-duty while communicating with the juvenile.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or administrative action.

