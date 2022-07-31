‘America’s Got Talent’ performer Ben Waites returns home to sing at Pineville church

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Life for Ball native Ben Waites has certainly been a little different since his inspiring performance on America’s Got Talent just a few weeks ago.

Waites performed his own rendition of “True Colors” which earned three “yes” votes from Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum in his audition. His performance has inspired not only his hometown community but the entire country. As he waits for his next performance on the show, he is back where his music career all started.

On Sunday, Waites returned to Pineville to give the message and sing at Christian Challenge Worship Center during service.

“It’s always an exciting thing and something that lights a fire in me anytime I have the opportunity to do it so I love it,” said Waites.

Waites has plenty of roots in Central Louisiana as he attended Tioga High School and graduated from then Louisiana College. He now lives in Nashville chasing his music dream where he is a southern gospel singer and serves as a vocal coach.

Waites said while he is thankful for the life he has now in Tennessee and getting to perform on the biggest stages, he will always cherish singing in front of the church.

“I think what gets me the most is the people’s response to hope that I’ve given them or inspiration that I’ve given them,” said Waites. “That means the world to me. That makes it all worth it.”

At the end of service, Waites was awarded the key to the city of Pineville and in the town of Ball. The mayor of Ball, Gail Wilking declared that July 31 will now be known as Ben Waites’ Day in the town.

