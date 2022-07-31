Latest scores from the Dixie World Series Softball tournament

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The scores from round one of our local teams in the Dixie World Series:

Alexandria 22 North Carolina 1 Alexandria 14 Louisiana 11 Tennessee 14 Ward 10 4 Alexandria 14 Virginia 15

Round two will be played at Johnny Downs with games starting at 9 a.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.