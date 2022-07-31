Latest scores from the Dixie World Series Softball tournament

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The scores from round one of our local teams in the Dixie World Series:

Alexandria22North Carolina1
Alexandria14Louisiana11
Tennessee14Ward 104
Alexandria14Virginia15

Round two will be played at Johnny Downs with games starting at 9 a.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 accused of burglarizing Pineville business
Pineville man accused of possessing fentanyl
4 arrested in Rapides Parish traffic stop that seized meth, cocaine
Casey LaCaze-Lachney is pushing for disciplinary action against police officers who issued her...
‘It’s ridiculous’: Winnfield woman cited for indecent exposure goes viral
Plaucheville man accused of computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile

Latest News

The Northwood-Lena Gators had every team make it to second round of playoffs and further last...
Northwood Lena Gators had every team make it to the second round of playoffs and further last season
Alexandria hosts the opening ceremony for the Dixie World Series.
Alexandria hosts the opening ceremony for the Dixie World Series
Alexandria hosts Dixie League Opening Ceremony
Elijah Live
Opening ceremony for the Dixie World Series in Cenla