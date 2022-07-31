Latest scores from the Dixie World Series Softball tournament
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The scores from round one of our local teams in the Dixie World Series:
|Alexandria
|22
|North Carolina
|1
|Alexandria
|14
|Louisiana
|11
|Tennessee
|14
|Ward 10
|4
|Alexandria
|14
|Virginia
|15
Round two will be played at Johnny Downs with games starting at 9 a.m.
