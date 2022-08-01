2 injured when man crashes boat into floating trampoline, police say

Joseph Moffit was charged with boating while intoxicated.
Joseph Moffit was charged with boating while intoxicated.(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUBBARDTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – Two people were hurt this weekend when a man crashed a boat into a floating trampoline on a lake in Vermont, police say.

According to police, two children were on the floating trampoline when Joseph Moffit drove into it with a boat.

One child was injured in addition to a man who was trying to help the children, WCAX reported.

Police believe Moffit was driving while under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

He was charged with boating while intoxicated.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 accused of burglarizing Pineville business
Ben Waites performing at Christian Challenge Worship Center.
‘America’s Got Talent’ performer Ben Waites returns home to sing at Pineville church
‘A slap to the face’: Grieving family shocked by sentencing of relative’s killer
Alexandria Debs softball team after a 22 to 1 win in round one of the Dixie World Series
Latest scores from the Dixie World Series Softball tournament
Casey LaCaze-Lachney is pushing for disciplinary action against police officers who issued her...
‘It’s ridiculous’: Winnfield woman cited for indecent exposure goes viral

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Here are the signs to look out for and ways to help your child get ready to head back to school.
How to cope with back-to-school anxiety
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Brittney Griner’s trial resumes amid intensified diplomacy
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say