2 from Opelousas accused of Alexandria catalytic converter theft

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two men from Opelousas have been accused of stealing catalytic converters in Alexandria.

The Alexandria Police Department said on Monday, August 1, around 1:45 in the morning, they received word of a catalytic converter theft on North MacArthur Drive and responded to the area. It was there that they arrested Chancy James Bergeron, 26, and Ross Michael Smithey, 27, as suspects.

Bergeron is accused of one count of theft between $1,000-$5,000, while Smithey was charged with outstanding warrants from St. Landry Parish and Lafayette Parish. Both are believed to be responsible for at least two local catalytic converter theft cases.

This investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact APD at (318) 441-6460 or (318) 441-6559.

