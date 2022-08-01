2 from Opelousas accused of Alexandria catalytic converter theft

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two men from Opelousas have been accused of stealing catalytic converters in Alexandria.

The Alexandria Police Department said on Monday, August 1, around 1:45 in the morning, they received word of a catalytic converter theft on North MacArthur Drive and responded to the area. It was there that they arrested Chancy James Bergeron, 26, and Ross Michael Smithey, 27, as suspects.

Bergeron is accused of one count of theft between $1,000-$5,000, while Smithey was charged with outstanding warrants from St. Landry Parish and Lafayette Parish. Both are believed to be responsible for at least two local catalytic converter theft cases.

This investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact APD at (318) 441-6460 or (318) 441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Waites performing at Christian Challenge Worship Center.
‘America’s Got Talent’ performer Ben Waites returns home to sing at Pineville church
4 accused of burglarizing Pineville business
Derrick D. Ford
Boyce police seeking man wanted for second-degree murder
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal held without bond following arrest on rape, domestic abuse charges in Ascension Parish
Two men are suspected in the theft of a rifle from a vehicle at Dollar General in Deville.
Crimestoppers investigating burglary in Deville

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal held without bond following arrest on rape, domestic abuse charges in Ascension Parish
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Two men are suspected in the theft of a rifle from a vehicle at Dollar General in Deville.
Crimestoppers investigating burglary in Deville