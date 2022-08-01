3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond

By Brittney Hazelton, Daffney Dawson, Jade Myers and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Three young children’s bodies were recovered from a private pond after they were reported missing in Cass County, Texas.

Officials say 9-year-old Zi’ariel Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 5-year-old Temari Oliver were reported missing at around 10 p.m. Friday night, KSLA reports.

Multiple agencies responded to the search, including the Texas Parks and Wildlife, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer firefighters. The agencies received reports around 2 a.m. Saturday of three young children located in a private pond near Highway 77.

“We located items of clothing around a pond and in a pond. So, we centered the search around that small body of water, and with the use of divers, we were able to recover three victims at approximately 2 a.m. this morning,” Texas Game Warden Shawn Hervey said.

All three juvenile victims’ bodies were recovered from the pond, which is on a neighboring property to their home. The bodies have been sent for autopsies.

Authorities have not confirmed if all three girls are related.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

“This is not an everyday occurrence, but it does happen,” Hervey said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 accused of burglarizing Pineville business
‘A slap to the face’: Grieving family shocked by sentencing of relative’s killer
Plaucheville man accused of computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile
Mrs. Joe Betty Sterkx - 1936-2022
Prominent Alexandria preservationist Joe Betty Sterkx passes away
Casey LaCaze-Lachney is pushing for disciplinary action against police officers who issued her...
‘It’s ridiculous’: Winnfield woman cited for indecent exposure goes viral

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
Western flames spread; California sees its largest 2022 fire
Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos bites his cigar as he looks on photographs during an...
Ramos, ex-Philippine leader who helped oust dictator, dies
Mayor Wilking said she hopes to have the park opened up to the public by the end of November.
Park for special needs children coming to the Town of Ball