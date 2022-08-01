AP source: US operation killed al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri

FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's...
FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's Ayman al-Zawahri speaks in Islamabad, Pakistan, on June 20, 2006. Al-Zawahri, the top al-Qaida leader, was killed by the U.S. over the weekend in Afghanistan. President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak about the operation on Monday night, Aug. 1, 2022, from the White House in Washington.(B.K. Bangash | AP Photo/B.K.Bangash, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A CIA drone strike has killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to five people familiar with the matter.

Current and former officials began hearing Sunday afternoon that al-Zawahri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until his death could be confirmed, according to one person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

White House officials declined to confirm al-Zawahri was killed but noted in a statement that the United States conducted a “successful” counterterrorism operation against a significant al-Qaida target, adding that “there were no civilian casualties.”

President Joe Biden is expected to discuss further details of the operation in a 7:30 p.m. EDT address to the nation.

Biden planned to speak from the balcony off the White House Blue Room as he remains in isolation in the residence while he continues to test positive for COVID-19.

Speaking on Aug. 31, 2021, after the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan, Biden said the U.S. would not let up on its fight against terrorism in that country or elsewhere.

“We will maintain the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan and other countries,” he said. “We just don’t need to fight a ground war to do it.” Previewing the strike that would occur 11 months later, Biden said at the time, “We have what’s called over-the-horizon capabilities, which means we can strike terrorists and targets without American boots on the ground — or very few, if needed.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Waites performing at Christian Challenge Worship Center.
‘America’s Got Talent’ performer Ben Waites returns home to sing at Pineville church
4 accused of burglarizing Pineville business
Derrick D. Ford
Boyce police seeking man wanted for second-degree murder
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal held without bond following arrest on rape, domestic abuse charges in Ascension Parish
Two men are suspected in the theft of a rifle from a vehicle at Dollar General in Deville.
Crimestoppers investigating burglary in Deville

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C.,...
Harris cites climate ‘crisis,’ pushes $1B for floods, storms
The New York Stock exchange in the Financial District.
Stocks slide to start August after best month since 2020
Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, July 26, 2022,...
Psychiatrist says Sandy Hook parents fear for their lives