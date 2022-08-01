Boyce police seeking man wanted for second-degree murder

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Derrick D. Ford who is wanted for the second-degree murder of Charntel Baty back in March.

Ford is described as a 46-year-old black male, 5′6″, 140 pounds. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the U.S. Marshals office, local law enforcement agency or the Boyce Police Department at 318-793-5098.

