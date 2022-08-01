Crimestoppers investigating burglary in Deville

Two men are suspected in the theft of a rifle from a vehicle at Dollar General in Deville.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Crimestoppers are investigating a burglary that happened in Deville on July 29 at 12:37 p.m.

According to the report, two white males exited a Dollar General at 9081 Hwy 28 East, when one of the men, wearing a black shirt, entered a victim’s vehicle on the driver’s side and stole a Marlin Lever Action .30-30 rifle.

Both men drove away in a red Chrysler 300 with chrome rims.

If you have any information about this burglary, you are asked to contact RPSO.

