Crimestoppers investigating burglary in Deville

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Crimestoppers are investigating a burglary that happened in Deville on July 29 at 12:37 p.m.

According to the report, two white males exited a Dollar General at 9081 Hwy 28 East, when one of the men, wearing a black shirt, entered a victim’s vehicle on the driver’s side and stole a Marlin Lever Action .30-30 rifle.

Two men are suspected in the theft of a rifle from a vehicle at Dollar General in Deville. (RPSO)

Two men are suspected in the theft of a rifle from a vehicle at Dollar General in Deville. (RPSO)

Both men drove away in a red Chrysler 300 with chrome rims.

If you have any information about this burglary, you are asked to contact RPSO.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.