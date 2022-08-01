Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.(MattGush/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) – A man in Texas died after he was hit by a bullet that ricocheted off a woman whom he shot, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, 26-year-old Byron Redmon shot an adult female in the neck Saturday while inside an apartment. The bullet went through the woman’s neck and struck Redmon in the leg.

Police said Redmon died at the hospital. They did not release the condition of the woman.

Dallas police said they are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 accused of burglarizing Pineville business
Ben Waites performing at Christian Challenge Worship Center.
‘America’s Got Talent’ performer Ben Waites returns home to sing at Pineville church
‘A slap to the face’: Grieving family shocked by sentencing of relative’s killer
Alexandria Debs softball team after a 22 to 1 win in round one of the Dixie World Series
Latest scores from the Dixie World Series Softball tournament
Casey LaCaze-Lachney is pushing for disciplinary action against police officers who issued her...
‘It’s ridiculous’: Winnfield woman cited for indecent exposure goes viral

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
People who get caught visiting the world's tallest tree could face a $5,000 fine and up to six...
Paying a visit to the world’s tallest tree could get you fined
Here are the signs to look out for and ways to help your child get ready to head back to school.
How to help kids cope with back-to-school anxiety
Joseph Moffit was charged with boating while intoxicated.
2 injured when man crashes boat into floating trampoline, police say
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Brittney Griner’s trial resumes amid intensified diplomacy