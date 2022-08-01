Many new laws take effect in Louisiana

Starting August 1st, several new laws, which passed during this year’s regular legislative session, will go into effect.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several new laws, which passed during this year’s Louisiana Legislative Session, go into effect starting Monday, Aug. 1.

Some of the laws address marijuana, speeding on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, juvenile crime, sexual assault and your hairstyle.

To start, there are new rules on how and where you can smoke medical marijuana.

“Good news for people who like to use it, they can’t have their homes, offices and cars searched if there’s a smell of marijuana,” said political analyst Jim Engster. “That’s against the law, and they won’t lose their jobs if they are allowed to use medicinal marijuana. But on the other end, they won’t be allowed to drive legally and smoke and vape marijuana.”

People who regularly drive across the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge will need to slow down or they may face some hefty fines.

“The 18-mile stretch of the basin has been a hotbed for accidents and fatalities...If you drive the distance and you do it under 19 minutes, you’re going to get a ticket, and if you keep doing it, you might get a ticket for $1,000,” explained Engster.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) hopes to have cameras and traffic signs up within the next year.

The Louisiana Crown Act looks to stop employers from discriminating against a person’s hairstyle at work.

“People say it’s long overdue that people shouldn’t be discriminated because of they look...or how they look. This primarily applies to African American women, so they no longer will lose their jobs if their hairstyle doesn’t sit well with someone who has a different point of view,” added Engster.

Louisiana became the 18th state to pass this law.

Lawmakers passed more than 700 bills during the 2022 Regular Session.

