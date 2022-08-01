Park for special needs children coming to the Town of Ball

BALL, La. (KALB) - Kids with autism and special needs will soon have a new playground built just for them in the Town of Ball.

The $150,000 project will be located in the town’s walking trail. Mayor Gail Wilking said they will break ground immediately on this project as they already ordered the equipment for it last week.

The town secured most of the funds through a large grant through the Lowe’s 100 Hometowns Grant Project. Add that grant combined with the dedication of an additional $30,000 from the approval of the town’s aldermen, and the dream of having a park for special needs children to play in became a reality.

Mayor Wilking said she hopes to have the park opened up to the public by the end of November.

