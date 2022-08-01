Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse charges in Ascension Parish

Michael Tyler, 52(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - New Orleans born rapper Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, 52, was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish jail on several charges over the weekend.

According to a spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), on Saturday, July 30 just before midnight, deputies responded to a local hospital in reference to a sexual assault.

Detectives interviewed the victim, who sustained minor injuries during the attack.

After investigating, Tyler was reportedly identified as a suspect.

Deputies with APSO report Tyler was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday, July 31.

Tyler is facing several charges including first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery – strangulation, false Imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property.

The investigation is ongoing.

Details are limited at this time.

